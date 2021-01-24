Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clayton scores 20 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 04:54
Clayton scores 20 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-71

BALTIMORE (AP) — DeJuan Clayton had 20 points, including making 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, as Coppin State beat Norfolk State 81-71 on Saturday.

Clayton added seven rebounds and six assists. Kenan Sarvan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Coppin State (5-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Anthony Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Cardaci and Koby Thomas had 11 points each.

Joe Bryant Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Spartans (8-5, 3-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Devante Carter added 11 points. Jalen Hawkins had 10 points, as did Kyonze Chavis.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day