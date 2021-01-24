Alexa
Sims carries UNC Wilmington over Delaware 77-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 04:44
Sims carries UNC Wilmington over Delaware 77-70

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 22 points as UNC Wilmington beat Delaware 77-70 on Saturday.

Mike Okauru added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Seahawk (7-5, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ty Gadsden had 14 points. Jake Boggs added 13 points.

UNC Wilmington closed the game with an 11-2 run.

Dylan Painter tied a career high with 23 points and had 19 rebounds, his fourth-straight double-double, for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-7, 2-4). Ryan Allen added 14 points. Andrew Carr had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 05:59 GMT+08:00

