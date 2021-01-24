Alexa
Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy's Davis Cup captain

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 04:06
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 23, 2011 file photo, Italy's Filippo Volandri celebrates defeating Brazil's Joao Souza in their singles quarterfinal matc...

ROME (AP) — Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italy’s Davis Cup captain on Saturday, ending Corrado Barazzutti's 20-year run in charge.

Barazzutti had also previously been Italy’s Fed Cup captain, a role he ceded to Tathiana Garbin in 2016 after coaching the women's team to four titles. Barazzutti played on Italy’s team that won the Davis Cup in 1976.

The 39-year-old Volandri had been Italy’s national technical director since 2018.

“Italian tennis will always be grateful to Corrado Barazzutti for his extraordinary contribution to our movement, first as a player and then as a coach,” said Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.

Italy’s team appears to have a bright future with players like Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti.

“At such an important moment for my coaching career I want to thank Corrado, who in 2001 when he was just named captain let me debut in the Davis Cup even though I was still a kid,” Volandri said. “I hope I’m able to honor what he did in this position.”

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

