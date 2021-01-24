Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Basile scores 20 to carry Wright St. past IUPUI 100-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 03:29
Basile scores 20 to carry Wright St. past IUPUI 100-72

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright St. rolled past IUPUI 100-72 on Saturday.

Tanner Holden had 16 points and seven rebounds for Wright St. (11-4, 9-3 Horizon League). Tim Finke added 16 points and six rebounds. Loudon Love and Jaylon Hall had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Wright St. scored at least 100 points.

Wright St. totaled 59 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Marcus Burk had 34 points for the Jaguars (3-6, 2-6). Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 rebounds.

Wright St. defeated IUPUI 95-65 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-24 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day