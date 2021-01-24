Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Syracuse dominates No. 16 Virginia Tech in 78-60 win

By MARK FRANK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/24 03:26
Syracuse dominates No. 16 Virginia Tech in 78-60 win

SYRACUSE, N .Y. (AP) — Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, Marek Doelzaj added 18 and Alan Griffin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for his fourth double-double of the season, and Syracuse defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.

The Orange (9-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who badly needed a quality win to build its resume for the post-season, held a 40-34 lead at the half but took control in the final 20 minutes.

Virginia Tech closed to 47-44 on a lay-in by David N'Guessan with 13:45 to go, then Syracuse outscored the Hokies 31-9 to build its biggest lead of the game at 78-53.

The win snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hokies (11-3, 5-2), who entered the game winners of seven of their last eight.

Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies with a season-tying high 20 points, 15 on 5-of-10 from 3. Tyrece Radford had 10. The Hokies leading scorer, Keve Aluma, had just two.

Syracuse outscored the Hokies 46-24 in the paint and shot 51% for the game, 56% in the second half. The team took a season-low 13 shots from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech shot just 33% for the game and just 8-of-29 from 3 against the Syracuse zone.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were as cold as the Syracuse weather, but the game is probably just a bump in the road considering the way the team has been playing.

Syracuse: The Orange really needed this game and seem to be gaining momentum. If Guerrier, Doezaj and Griffin maintain their consistency, Syracuse could close strong.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Plays three of the next four games on the road, heads to South Bend on Wednesday for a matchup against Notre Dame.

Syracuse: Travels to No. 13 Virginia on Monday for the Orange’s second straight contest against a ranked opponent.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-24 04:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day