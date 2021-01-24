Alexa
Shorthanded Wizards sign 2 centers, set to resume Sunday

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 02:22
Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) goes to the basket past Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Devin Booker (1) during the second h...
Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) goes to the basket past Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Devin Booker (1) during the second h...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shorthanded Washington Wizards signed free agent centers Alex Len and Jordan Bell on Saturday, trying to fill out a roster decimated by COVID-19 and injuries.

The Wizards have scrapped six games since a win over Phoenix on Jan. 11 made them 3-8. They’re scheduled to play Sunday at San Antonio.

Six Washington players have tested positive for the coronavirus and three other players were sidelined after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness.

Starting center Thomas Bryant is out for the season with an injured left knee and point guard Russell Westbrook is still dealing with a left quadriceps injury.

The 7-foot Len averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 474 games over eight seasons with Phoenix, Atlanta, Sacramento and Toronto. He played seven games for the Raptors this season.

The 27-year-old from Ukraine played at Maryland before he was the fifth overall pick by Phoenix in the 2013 draft.

The 6-8 Bell averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 154 games over three seasons with Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis. The 26-year-old hadn’t played in the NBA this season.

Updated : 2021-01-24 04:26 GMT+08:00

