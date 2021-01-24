Alexa
Embattled Roma gets some relief with 4-3 win over Spezia

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 00:20
ROME (AP) — Embattled Roma gained some relief with a 4-3 win over visiting Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time after former Roma winger Daniele Verde had equalized in the 90th.

Borja Mayoral scored twice and Rick Karsdorp also found the target for the Giallorossi, who were without captain Edin Džeko due to an apparent feud with coach Paulo Fonseca.

Roma was beaten 3-0 by Lazio in last week’s league derby and then lost 4-2 to Spezia in the Italian Cup on Tuesday. On Friday, the Cup defeat result was changed to a 3-0 loss by the league judge due to an impermissible sixth substitution that Roma used.

The recent results have led to speculation that Fonseca is at risk of losing his job.

Roma players celebrated wildly after Pellegrini’s goal, which was the product of work from Leonardo Spinazzola and Bruno Peres, whose chest pass left a clear look for Pellegrini from close range.

Roma strengthened its third-place position and moved within six points of league leader AC Milan and only three points behind Inter Milan.

Milan was hosting Atalanta later and Inter was playing at Udinese.

Roberto Piccoli and Diego Farias also scored for Spezia, which is playing in the top division for the first time. Spezia was left four points above the drop zone.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-24 01:27 GMT+08:00

