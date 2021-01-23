Alexa
SPHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22
Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21
Pensacola 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 23
Knoxville 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 19
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4

Macon at Birmingham, ppd

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-01-24 01:27 GMT+08:00

