NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 23:09
Through Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Mark Stone Vegas 5 2 6 8 6 2 0 0 2 11 18.2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 4 4 8 0 6 0 0 1 10 40.0
Jeff Petry Montreal 5 2 5 7 7 0 1 0 0 14 14.3
William Nylander Toronto 6 2 5 7 -2 2 1 0 0 9 22.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 2 5 7 2 0 2 0 0 20 10.0
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 5 2 5 7 4 0 0 0 0 12 16.7
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 6 2 5 7 3 0 1 1 1 17 11.8
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 4 3 4 7 3 2 2 0 0 10 30.0
John Tavares Toronto 6 4 3 7 1 2 4 0 1 22 18.2
Connor McDavid Edmonton 6 4 3 7 -1 6 1 0 1 28 14.3
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 5 5 2 7 5 0 1 1 0 18 27.8
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 5 5 2 7 3 0 2 0 1 12 41.7
Bo Horvat Vancouver 6 5 2 7 -2 0 3 0 0 19 26.3
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 5 1 5 6 3 4 0 0 0 5 20.0
Taylor Hall Buffalo 5 1 5 6 -1 0 1 0 0 12 8.3
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 3 2 4 6 4 0 1 0 0 12 16.7
Jack Hughes New Jersey 4 2 4 6 3 0 0 0 0 7 28.6
Conor Garland Arizona 5 2 4 6 3 4 1 0 0 20 10.0
Shea Theodore Vegas 5 3 3 6 6 2 0 0 0 19 15.8
Tomas Hertl San Jose 5 3 3 6 -6 2 2 0 0 9 33.3

Updated : 2021-01-24 01:25 GMT+08:00

