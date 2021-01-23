Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 17 1-0-0 2-0-2 3-0-2
Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16 3-1-0 0-0-1 3-1-1
N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 18 21 3-0-0 0-2-0 3-2-0
New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11 1-0-1 1-1-0 2-1-1
Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9 1-0-0 1-1-1 2-1-1
N.Y. Rangers 4 1 2 1 3 11 12 1-2-0 0-0-1 1-2-1
Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 14 16 0-2-0 1-1-1 1-3-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 10 14 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0
Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 10 14 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-3-0
Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16 0-0-1 1-2-1 1-2-2
Chicago 5 1 3 1 3 13 21 1-0-0 0-3-1 1-3-1
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 7 0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 18 12 4-0-0 0-1-0 4-1-0
Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 15 10 1-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 17 12 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 1-0-1 1-1-0 2-1-1
Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 17 18 2-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1
Los Angeles 4 1 1 2 4 12 13 1-1-2 0-0-0 1-1-2
Anaheim 5 1 2 2 4 8 13 1-1-1 0-1-1 1-2-2
San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 14 18 0-0-0 2-3-0 2-3-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Montreal 5 3 0 2 8 24 16 0-0-0 3-0-2 3-0-2
Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 17 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-2-0
Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 1-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 2-0-0 0-0-1 2-0-1
Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 15 20 1-3-0 1-1-0 2-4-0
Vancouver 6 2 4 0 4 18 28 1-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0
Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14 1-2-1 0-0-0 1-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Toronto 4, Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Arizona 5, Vegas 2

Chicago 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, San Jose 1

Dallas 7, Nashville 0

Colorado 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

