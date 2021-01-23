All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|19
|17
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|19
|16
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|9
|6
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|21
|New Jersey
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|11
|Boston
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|9
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|12
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|5
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|14
|Detroit
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|14
|Columbus
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|10
|16
|Chicago
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|21
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|12
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|15
|10
|Colorado
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|17
|12
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|15
|Arizona
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|17
|18
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|12
|13
|Anaheim
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|San Jose
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|24
|16
|Toronto
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|17
|Winnipeg
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|10
|Calgary
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|6
|Edmonton
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Vancouver
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|18
|28
|Ottawa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Toronto 4, Edmonton 2
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Arizona 5, Vegas 2
Chicago 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, San Jose 1
Dallas 7, Nashville 0
Colorado 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Florida at Carolina, ppd
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.