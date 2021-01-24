Alexa
Taiwanese fishing boat detained in Indonesia for illegal fishing

Taiwanese crew arrested for intruding on Indonesia's exclusive economic zone

By  Central News Agency
2021/01/24 09:50
Taiwanese fishing boat. (CNA photo)

A Taiwanese boat and its 10 crew members were arrested in Indonesia Friday on suspicion of fishing illegally in the country's exclusive economic zone, the Indonesian Navy said Saturday (Jan. 23).

The boat, named the Hai Chien Hsing 20, was caught in the North Natuna Sea, which is within Indonesia's Exclusive Economic Zone, according to a press statement issued by the Indonesian Navy. The boat had a Taiwanese captain and was manned by two other Taiwanese and seven Indonesian seamen, the Indonesian Navy said, adding that 12 tonnes of fish were seized in the operation.

The vessel was towed to Indonesia's Ranai naval base for further investigation, the Navy told CNA.

Taiwanese fishing boat
Taiwan
Indonesia
Indonesian Navy
exclusive economic zone

