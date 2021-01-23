Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 23, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;SW;13;80%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;N;14;49%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;10;0;NE;14;58%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler;15;12;Breezy in the p.m.;17;12;WSW;23;70%;41%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower;6;1;Partly sunny;5;-1;ESE;15;77%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Intermittent snow;0;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-9;ESE;0;85%;64%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-4;Sunshine;6;-4;E;8;39%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with flurries;-16;-30;Bitterly cold;-21;-26;S;8;85%;57%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;32;24;Humid with a t-storm;31;24;NE;10;75%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;Cloudy;16;12;SSW;12;66%;56%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;21;18;An afternoon shower;24;19;SW;24;68%;47%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;NNW;8;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in places;33;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;22;ESE;10;68%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Hazy sun;30;14;E;10;43%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;35;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;11;62%;6%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;14;11;Breezy in the a.m.;15;9;W;21;59%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;4;-6;Sunny and mild;5;-5;WSW;6;52%;27%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;14;5;Cloudy and mild;14;4;S;14;58%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;A bit of snow;2;-1;A little snow;2;-2;WNW;10;86%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;19;7;Inc. clouds;20;7;SE;9;68%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny intervals;29;18;Clouds and sun;29;18;E;15;49%;6%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Colder this morning;8;2;Cloudy;6;-2;NW;15;78%;18%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;4;-2;More clouds than sun;3;0;SSW;14;77%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;More clouds than sun;12;4;Clouds and sun, mild;9;3;ENE;10;80%;55%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy, mild;12;3;A little rain;7;0;NNW;13;74%;84%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Hot with sunshine;35;24;E;14;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;19;Some brightening;29;19;S;9;46%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Low clouds;11;0;NNE;20;63%;4%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Sunny;20;9;NNE;10;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;25;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;14;SE;38;47%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;E;5;56%;29%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Clouds and sun;31;21;E;5;64%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Sun, then clouds;-1;-3;Snow;2;-2;NE;11;71%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;32;23;Decreasing clouds;32;22;NE;11;67%;2%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;3;0;Periods of sun;3;0;W;6;91%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;25;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;12;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;12;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;13;S;8;84%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;ENE;21;70%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;18;9;Hazy sun;18;7;NW;10;78%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;8;-4;Cloudy and colder;4;-3;NNW;9;66%;54%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;24;13;Hazy sunshine;26;15;ENE;5;57%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;7;77%;68%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;Cold with some sun;3;-2;W;13;88%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning colder;-2;-15;Sunny, not as cold;6;-9;NNE;10;33%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;17;15;Variable clouds;17;15;WSW;29;82%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;24;16;Clouds and sun;25;19;SE;15;59%;60%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. shower or two;25;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NW;11;79%;68%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;E;12;70%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;3;0;A little snow;2;0;SE;17;94%;75%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;32;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;8;64%;44%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Mostly sunny;22;15;E;19;67%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;28;22;A shower in places;28;22;ENE;12;66%;78%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;30;17;Hazy sunshine;30;17;SSE;8;53%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;14;3;Hazy sun;17;4;N;9;65%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;13;9;Showers around;14;10;S;19;70%;84%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;S;10;79%;81%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;30;23;Nice with sunshine;30;23;NNW;13;48%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;32;16;Becoming cloudy;28;14;ESE;15;45%;72%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;4;-9;Sunny and milder;10;-6;SW;10;15%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;7;Hazy sunshine;26;8;N;9;14%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Hazy sun;20;4;WSW;8;64%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;33;19;Partly sunny;34;20;N;18;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;7;2;Spotty showers;7;2;SSE;18;86%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;25;A shower or two;31;25;N;11;63%;76%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;W;9;74%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;23;16;Hazy sun;27;19;SW;6;59%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;6;74%;74%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;12;4;Afternoon showers;12;4;ESE;12;76%;94%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;32;24;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;SSW;9;76%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;26;21;Partly sunny;26;21;SSE;9;67%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A touch of rain;15;11;Spotty showers;15;13;SW;9;88%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;4;-2;Showers around;2;-2;N;9;87%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Showers;15;7;Cool with some sun;15;8;SW;8;73%;73%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;30;25;Sun and some clouds;31;25;SSW;11;64%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;7;6;Milder;11;5;WSW;14;71%;73%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;26;ENE;17;70%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A downpour;29;24;NE;8;80%;74%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;29;25;Humid, p.m. showers;30;25;ESE;7;81%;100%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;19;Very hot;36;28;NNE;11;35%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;9;SW;7;30%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Periods of sun;26;21;E;11;69%;14%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;2;-1;Spotty showers;1;-1;S;16;96%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;ENE;25;60%;11%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and humid;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ENE;15;67%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;-11;-15;Plenty of sunshine;-10;-14;W;13;68%;38%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;1;An afternoon shower;4;2;SSE;11;88%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;Sunny and delightful;31;21;N;12;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;25;14;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;NNE;20;58%;27%;12

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;-1;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-4;WNW;20;31%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;14;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;SSE;11;65%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-18;-32;Partly sunny, frigid;-29;-41;W;11;80%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;9;7;Occasional rain;10;5;WNW;10;81%;79%;1

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;3;-4;Partly sunny;-3;-6;N;6;81%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and colder;-12;-18;Sunshine, but cold;-12;-18;WNW;19;69%;11%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;Showers around;30;25;NNW;15;80%;96%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;19;69%;48%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;12;74%;61%;5

Paris, France;A touch of rain;4;-3;Snow and rain;3;-1;WSW;15;80%;82%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler;27;18;Rain and drizzle;25;16;SSW;19;59%;54%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;31;23;Some sun, a shower;31;23;SW;9;67%;56%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;19;83%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Partly sunny;33;19;SE;7;48%;5%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Colder;3;-2;Cloudy;2;-3;WSW;18;79%;30%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rather cloudy, mild;10;-2;Partly sunny, mild;10;-2;NW;5;60%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;19;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;WSW;12;62%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;11;SSW;9;84%;29%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SE;15;74%;79%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;-1;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-5;NE;20;66%;16%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain this afternoon;2;1;Snow and rain;3;0;SSE;16;94%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;ENE;12;56%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Plenty of sun;19;9;ESE;9;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;12;9;Rain tapering off;11;3;N;15;82%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Showers around;4;0;SSE;14;81%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;12;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;6;NW;16;71%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;26;16;ENE;18;63%;3%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;29;23;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;14;73%;74%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;S;10;64%;27%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;25;8;Nice with some sun;26;7;E;7;22%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;32;15;Plenty of sun;33;16;SSW;9;42%;27%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Nice with sunshine;32;22;NNE;16;71%;28%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;14;10;Rainy times;14;12;SSW;7;86%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;7;4;Occasional rain;7;3;S;14;79%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;12;1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;0;NE;4;58%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Partly sunny, mild;11;5;NE;15;81%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray t-shower;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;N;14;75%;57%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy, mild;9;2;Cloudy and mild;11;4;SSE;12;68%;56%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A brief shower;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;11;69%;3%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;4;1;Partly sunny;1;-2;N;10;87%;78%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warm;33;26;Mostly sunny and hot;33;24;NNE;19;45%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;22;15;Decreasing clouds;21;15;E;17;59%;2%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;3;0;Snow and rain;4;0;SE;11;85%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold;0;-3;Not as cold;4;-5;ENE;9;73%;11%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;Brilliant sunshine;6;-3;NNE;7;41%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and chilly;5;-2;Plenty of sunshine;9;0;SW;10;17%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;20;8;Mostly sunny;21;7;NE;6;50%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain;13;7;Occasional rain;13;9;SW;16;73%;96%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, breezy, cooler;7;3;Rain;6;4;N;29;91%;95%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunny intervals;-4;-7;Cloudy;-2;-3;SSW;7;68%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;18;10;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;WSW;20;47%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;17;8;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;WSW;24;55%;29%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-7;-21;Mostly cloudy;-4;-22;WNW;6;62%;87%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;6;1;Rain and snow;5;0;WSW;6;74%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;8;0;Breezy in the a.m.;5;-3;WNW;19;63%;15%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;32;18;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNW;7;50%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;3;0;Snow and rain;1;-1;S;14;90%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;S;10;97%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;18;17;Winds subsiding;22;16;N;33;64%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny intervals;34;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;WSW;7;41%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and cold;-8;-13;Mostly sunny, chilly;-4;-10;N;3;34%;0%;3

Updated : 2021-01-23 22:21 GMT+08:00

