Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head

Yates received notice of removal 2 days after Biden inauguration

  153
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/23 20:21
Stephen Yates during a visit to Taiwan 

Stephen Yates during a visit to Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Within days of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the pro-Taiwanese chief of Radio Free Asia, Stephen Yates, received a letter from the new Taiwan-born acting head of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) telling him he was being removed.

Kelu Chao (趙克露), a veteran journalist at Voice of America, was appointed acting Chief Executive Officer of USAGM on Jan. 20, the day of the new president’s swearing-in. She studied at National Chengchi University and her father, Chao Jun-ting (趙俊廷), served as deputy director of the Kuomintang newspaper the Central Daily News.

In an e-mail Yates received from Chao on Friday (Jan. 22), barely a month after his appointment was announced, she wrote the letter was “to inform you that you have been removed effective today, 6:00 p.m. ET from the position of President of Radio Free Asia.”

Chao referred to legislation stipulating that the leading figures at the radio station “shall serve at the pleasure of and may be named by the Chief Executive Officer” of USAGM.

Yates is a prominent supporter of Taiwan and has been a frequent visitor to the island since the 1980s, often emphasizing its democracy and respect for human rights in contrast to China’s communist regime.

Stephen Yates
Radio Free Asia
Kelu Chao
USAGM
Biden Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese journalist named acting CEO of US Agency for Global Media
Taiwanese journalist named acting CEO of US Agency for Global Media
2021/01/22 12:27
World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president
World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president
2021/01/21 23:30
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive and cynical'
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive and cynical'
2021/01/21 19:30
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
2021/01/21 16:15
Asian stocks at record highs as Biden inauguration lifts stimulus hopes
Asian stocks at record highs as Biden inauguration lifts stimulus hopes
2021/01/21 14:15

Updated : 2021-01-23 20:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan