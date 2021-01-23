Alexa
Taiwan records 7 incursions by Chinese military planes within 2 hours

Taiwanese Air Force scrambled 26 jets to counter incursions

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/23 16:43
Chinese Y-8 (Ministry of Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded no fewer than seven incursions by Chinese military planes into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) within two hours Saturday morning (Jan. 23), the most of any such incidents so far this year.

Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled a total of 26 jets between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to counter the incursions, which all occurred in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, the Liberty Times reported.

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft were flying at altitudes ranging from 2,500 to 7,800 meters, but no details about the types of planes involved have been revealed yet. Previous incidents mostly featured Y-8 anti-submarine and reconnaissance aircraft.

The first Chinese plane made an appearance at 10:12 a.m., followed by others four minutes later and then at 10:37, 10:46, 11:00, 11:44, and 11:47 a.m., according to the report.

It is unclear why China decided to step up the number of incursions in such a short time. Previous occasions typically saw between one and three planes intruding into the ADIZ.

Updated : 2021-01-23 17:46 GMT+08:00

