Second downhill in Kitzbühel canceled due to rain, snowfall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 15:55
Switzerland's Beat Feuz speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill in Kitzbühel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/...

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Rain and snowfall forced the cancelation of the second men's World Cup downhill on the Streif course Saturday, a day after Swiss skier Beat Feuz won the first.

The International Ski Federation said the race was called off “due to the current weather situation and the conditions of the slope.”

FIS was considering to reschedule the race for Sunday and replace a super-G planned for that day.

The downhill in the Austrian Alps on one of the most frightening courses of the circuit is widely regarded an annual highlight of the Alpine skiing season. It usually attracts up to 50,000 spectators, though no fans are allowed this year amid tight anti-coronavirus measures.

Three-time downhill World Cup champion and 2017 world champion Feuz won the storied downhill for the first time on Friday, when his Swiss teammate Urs Kryenbühl and American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle got injured in high-speed crashes.

Friday's race was rescheduled from another iconic resort, Wengen in Switzerland, where the race was canceled last week following a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Updated : 2021-01-23 17:46 GMT+08:00

