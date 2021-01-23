Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dickwella helps Sri Lanka fightback in 2nd test vs England

By REX CLEMENTINE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/23 15:16
Dickwella helps Sri Lanka fightback in 2nd test vs England

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — England took two quick wickets Saturday but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella fought back with an unbeaten 78 to help Sri Lanka to 313 for six at lunch on day two of the second test.

Dickwella had good support from Dilruwan Perera, who was unbeaten on 21 as the pair added 70 runs for the seventh wicket.

Resuming overnight on 229 for four, Sri Lanka lost century maker Angelo Mathews in the second over of the day. James Anderson, who bowled superbly on day one, made the breakthrough in his first over of the morning.

England reviewed after the caught-behind appeal was turned down but the decision was overturned by the third umpire. Mathews, who had struck a thin edge and then the ball brushed the pad before being collected by the keeper, made 110 off 238 balls with 11 boundaries.

Anderson rarely bowled a loose ball and his probing line and length was well supported by Mark Wood.

Wood, England’s quickest bowler on tour, then dismissed debutant Ramesh Mendis for a duck, well caught by Joe Buttler down the leg side diving to his left.

Sri Lanka was in danger of being bowled out for fewer than 300 runs, but Dickwella put up a strong show as Sri Lanka kept fighting.

Dickwella has been under pressure after a string of low scores. Adding to his problems, Dickwella dropped several catches in the first test which England won by seven wickets.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-23 16:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case