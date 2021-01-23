Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

10 largest US jackpots

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 15:00
10 largest US jackpots

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)

3. $1 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)

4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)

5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

7. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

8. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

9. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

10. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Updated : 2021-01-23 16:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case