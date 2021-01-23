Alexa
Vietnamese workers in central Taiwan killed birds with slingshot to attract TikTok viewers

Two men accused of violating Animal Protection Act in Changhua County

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/23 15:34
Police in Changhua found two Vietnamese workers killing birds with a slingshot 

Police in Changhua found two Vietnamese workers killing birds with a slingshot  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Vietnamese workers who were caught killing pigeons and sparrows with a slingshot told police they just wanted to gain more followers on social media, reports said Saturday (Jan. 23).

Police in Changhua County’s Xihu Township found out about their behavior when they discovered the footage of the cruel killings on the video-sharing social network TikTok, CNA reported.

Analyzing the videos, they located the men in Puyan Township, while the music told them they were probably foreign workers. On Friday (Jan. 22), police invited two Vietnamese citizens surnamed Nguyen to explain the videos at the precinct.

The two employees of a local hardware factory said they had wanted to attract more viewers to their TikTok account. They have organized three “shootings” since last September but say they do not know how many birds were killed.

The two will be prosecuted for violating the Animal Protection Act, police said.

birds
animal protection
Animal Protection Act
wildlife
slingshot
Vietnam
Vietnamese workers
Changhua County
TikTok

