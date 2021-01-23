Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Saturday (Jan. 23) confirmed one new domestic coronavirus transmission from a Taoyuan hospital cluster and two new cases imported from the United States and United Kingdom.

The latest cases bring Taiwan's total to 884, including 13 from the outbreak at Taoyuan General Hospital, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The latest domestic patient, Case No. 885, is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s and the live-in daughter of Case No. 881, a man in his 90s.

Two previous tests, on Jan. 11 and Jan. 17, had come out negative, but after No. 881 was announced Friday (Jan. 22), the woman took a new test, which turned out to be positive. She has been staying in home isolation throughout, according to the authorities.

As a result of the latest infection, the number of people forced into a 14-day home quarantine because of hospital outbreaks has expanded to 967, the highest number ever, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated.

The two new imported cases were a male British teenager and an American woman in her 20s. The British national, Case No. 883, had tested positive in the U.K. on Dec. 28 and spent 10 days in home quarantine. After arriving in Taiwan on Jan. 20, he was transferred to a quarantine center but has remained asymptomatic throughout.

The American woman, Case No. 884, arrived on Jan. 1 for language and cultural exchanges and went directly to a quarantine hotel. A test on Jan. 20 proved positive, but she is asymptomatic.

Two individuals who shared the same flight have been told to stay in home isolation, while seven other contacts were deemed to have taken necessary prevention measures, so they only have to self-monitor their health, the CECC said.

Of the total tally, 776 cases were imported, 69 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected onboard a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. One of Taiwan’s officially registered cases, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the official tally reached 885 Saturday even though there have only been 884 patients.

Taiwan has counted seven coronavirus deaths, the most recent occurring in May. As of Saturday, 94 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 783 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.