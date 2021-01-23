Alexa
Dixon, Midtgaard lift Grand Canyon past Dixie State 77-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 12:58
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 17 points as Grand Canyon edged past Dixie State 77-74 on Friday night. Asbjorn Midtgaard added 16 points for the Antelopes, while Jovan Blacksher Jr. chipped in 15. Midtgaard also had 10 rebounds.

Alessandro Lever had 11 points for Grand Canyon (9-3, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Hunter Schofield scored a season-high 23 points for the Trailblazers (4-6, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Cameron Gooden added 22 points and six rebounds. Jacob Nicolds had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

