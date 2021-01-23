Magnitude 4.4 and 3.7 earthquakes jolt southeast Taiwan

Two earthquakes struck Taitung County in short succession Saturday noon (CWB photo) Two earthquakes struck Taitung County in short succession Saturday noon (CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Earthquakes registering a 4.4 and 3.7 struck the coast of Taitung County in southeast Taiwan just before noon Saturday (Jan. 23).

The first hit at 11:45 a.m. 30 kilometers southwest of Taitung County Government Hall at a depth of 7 kilometers, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The earthquake registered an intensity of 4 in Taitung County’s Dawu Township. Taiwan uses a 7-point scale indicating how strongly a quake is felt at a specific location.

Shortly after, at 11:56 a.m., a magnitude 3.7 quake struck the same region, but at a depth of 14.8 km and 32.6 km southwest of the county government building. The second temblor reached an intensity of 3 at the popular tourist destination of Taimali.

No damage or injuries had been reported at the time of writing. Taiwan’s east coast is often hit by earthquakes.