Schakel carries San Diego St. past Air Force 98-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 12:26
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Schakel had 18 points to lead five San Diego State players in double figures as the Aztecs easily defeated Air Force 98-61 on Friday night.

Aguek Arop and Adam Seiko added 14 points apiece for the Aztecs. Keith Dinwiddie Jr. and Nathan Mensah chipped in 13 points each.

The 98 points were a season best for San Diego State (10-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference), which also achieved a season-high 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Aztecs forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

San Diego State dominated the first half and led 52-16 at halftime. The Falcons’ 16 first-half points were a season low for the team.

A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons (4-9, 2-7). Ameka Akaya added 12 points.

Updated : 2021-01-23 14:44 GMT+08:00

