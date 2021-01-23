Alexa
Foster scores 15 to lift Wyoming past Nevada 71-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 12:03
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kenny Foster had 15 points and seven rebounds as Wyoming beat Nevada 71-64 on Friday night.

Kwane Marble II had 15 points for Wyoming (9-5, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Xavier DuSell added 14 points. Marcus Williams had 13 points.

Nevada totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Warren Washington scored a career-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (10-6, 5-4). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points. Tre Coleman had 11 points.

Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer entering the matchup at 19 points per game, had only eight points 2-of-16 shooting.

