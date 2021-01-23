Alexa
Largie lifts Florida Gulf Coast over Lipscomb 79-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 12:17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cyrus Largie had a career-high 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Lipscomb 79-69 on Friday night.

Largie hit 8 of 10 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (6-4, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dakota Rivers added 11 points. Zach Anderson had 12 rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson scored a season-high 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Bisons (9-8, 4-3). Parker Hazen added 15 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-23 13:15 GMT+08:00

