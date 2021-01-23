Alexa
Williams leads UTEP past Louisiana Tech 82-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 12:22
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams had 28 points as UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech 82-74 on Friday night.

Souley Boum added 24 points for the Miners. Boum also had 11 rebounds.

Keonte Kennedy had 13 points and six assists for UTEP (7-6, 3-4 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added seven rebounds and six assists.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 4-3). JaColby Pemberton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 11 points and six rebounds.

Updated : 2021-01-23 13:14 GMT+08:00

