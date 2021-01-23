Alexa
Welp scores 15 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 68-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 11:36
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp posted 15 points as UC Irvine topped Cal Poly 68-49 on Friday.

JC Butler had 14 points for UC Irvine (7-4, 3-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Brad Greene added 12 points.

Tuukka Jaakkola had three blocks for the Mustangs (2-9, 0-5), who have now lost seven straight games.

Colby Rogers, the Mustangs’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (2 of 10).

Updated : 2021-01-23 13:14 GMT+08:00

