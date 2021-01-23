Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 11:27
Moore leads CSU Bakersfield over UC Riverside 47-45

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore had 14 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat UC Riverside 47-45 on Friday.

De’Monte Buckingham had six rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (10-4, 6-1 Big West Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ronne Readus added four blocks.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Cal State Bakersfield scored 27 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 22 points in the first half for UC Riverside marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Zyon Pullin had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (6-4, 3-2). Arinze Chidom added 10 points and eight rebounds. Flynn Cameron had six rebounds.

