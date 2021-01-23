Alexa
Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 70-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 11:39
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 21 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State topped Denver 70-58 on Friday night.

Kreuser shot 11 for 12 from the line.

Jarius Cook had 16 points for North Dakota State (8-7, 8-2 Summit League). Sam Griesel added 13 points. Tyree Eady had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tristan Green had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (1-11, 0-5), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Taelyr Gatlin added 11 points. Eric Moenkhaus had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-23 13:13 GMT+08:00

