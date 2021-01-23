Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Kennesaw St. 69-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 11:19
Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Kennesaw St. 69-54

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry North Florida to a 69-54 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Jose Placer had 17 points and six rebounds for North Florida (5-10, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and three blocks. Josh Endicott had seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 14 points for the Owls (3-12, 0-7), who have now lost 10 straight games. Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Chris Youngblood had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-23 13:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case