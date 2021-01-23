Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 84-75 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 11:05
Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 84-75 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis had 18 points as Georgia Southern topped South Alabama 84-75 in overtime on Friday night. Kaden Archie added 17 points for the Eagles, while Zack Bryant chipped in 15. Archie also had three blocks.

Cam Bryant had 13 points for Georgia Southern (10-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Michael Flowers scored a season-high 32 points for the Jaguars (8-8, 2-5). Tyreke Locure added 16 points. Jamal West had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-1 against the Jaguars this season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia Southern defeated South Alabama 62-49 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-23 13:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case