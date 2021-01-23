Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Robert Morris 81-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 11:24
Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Robert Morris 81-76

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 20 points as Northern Kentucky narrowly defeated Robert Morris 81-76 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 18 points for Northern Kentucky (6-8, 4-5 Horizon League), which broke its four-game losing streak. David Bohm added 16 points. Adrian Nelson had 12 points.

Northern Kentucky scored 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

AJ Bramah had 27 points for the Colonials (3-6, 2-4). Kam Farris added 13 points. Jon Williams had 13 points.

Kahliel Spear, who was second on the Colonials in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-23 13:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case