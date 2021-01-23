Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

FAU controls OT, beats Charlotte 66-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 10:43
FAU controls OT, beats Charlotte 66-53

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic outscored Charlotte 16-3 in the extra period to earn a 66-53 win on Friday night.

The 49ers’ made a 3-pointer to even the contest at 50 with 26 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Michael Forrest had 21 points to lead the Owls.

Bryan Greenlee had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 3-2 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Karlis Silins added 10 points and three assists. Everett Winchester had nine rebounds.

Florida Atlantic scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahmir Young had 22 points for the 49ers (6-7, 2-3). Jordan Shepherd added 13 points. Jhery Matos had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-23 11:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane