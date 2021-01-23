Alexa
Monyyong carries UALR past Texas-Arlington 66-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 10:36
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ruot Monyyong recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Arkansas-Little Rock to a 66-59 win over Texas-Arlington on Friday night.

Nikola Maric had 14 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (8-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Marko Lukic added 14 points. Markquis Nowell had 11 points and five steals. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists.

The Mavericks’ 28.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Arkansas-Little Rock opponent this season.

Texas-Arlington totaled 23 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Shahada Wells had 14 points and seven steals for the Mavericks (7-8, 3-4). Jordan Phillips added 10 points. Nicolas Elame had 10 points.

The Trojans remain undefeated in three games against the Mavericks this season. Most recently, Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Texas-Arlington 75-62 on Jan. 2.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

