Jackson scores 25 to lead UTSA over Southern Miss 70-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 10:40
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points as UTSA beat Southern Miss 70-64 on Friday night.

Jackson shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points and eight rebounds for UTSA (6-8, 2-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Tyler Stevenson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 3-4). Jaron Pierre Jr. added 10 points. DeAndre Pinckney had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

