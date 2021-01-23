Alexa
West, Taylor lift Marshall past FIU 79-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 10:21
MIAMI (AP) — Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor scored 16 points apiece as Marshall topped Florida International 79-66 on Friday night. Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd. Taylor also had 10 rebounds.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 12 points for Marshall (8-4, 2-3 Conference USA).

Marshall totaled 48 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Dimon Carrigan had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-7, 2-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Jonathan Nunez added 11 points. Tevin Brewer had 11 points and seven assists.

