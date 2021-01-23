Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

By ZEN SOO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/23 09:05
Residents wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, queue at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in Hong Kong, Friday,...
A general view of old residential buildings are seen in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei area is expec...
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, chair of infectious diseases in the University of Hong Kong's department of microbiology, second left, speaks to media in th...
Government investigators wearing protective suits, walk in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei area is ex...
Residents wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, queue at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in Hong Kong, Friday,...
Medical workers in a protective suits assist residents at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. ...
Police officers wearing protective masks patrol in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei area is expected t...
A police officer wearing a protective mask stands guard at an old residential building in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Ho...

Residents wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, queue at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in Hong Kong, Friday,...

A general view of old residential buildings are seen in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei area is expec...

Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, chair of infectious diseases in the University of Hong Kong's department of microbiology, second left, speaks to media in th...

Government investigators wearing protective suits, walk in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei area is ex...

Residents wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, queue at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in Hong Kong, Friday,...

Medical workers in a protective suits assist residents at a temporary testing center for COVID-19, in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. ...

Police officers wearing protective masks patrol in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hong Kong's Yau Ma Tei area is expected t...

A police officer wearing a protective mask stands guard at an old residential building in the Yau Ma Tei area, in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Ho...

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city, authorities said.

Hong Kong has been grappling to contain a fresh wave of the coronavirus since November. Over 4,300 cases have been recorded in the last two months, making up nearly 40% of the city’s total.

Coronavirus cases in Hong Kong’s Yau Tsim Mong district – a working-class neighborhood with old buildings and subdivided flats – made up about half of the infections in the past week.

Sewage testing in the area picked up more concentrated traces of the COVID-19 virus, prompting concerns that poorly built plumbing systems and a lack of ventilation in subdivided units may present a possible path for the virus to spread.

Authorities said in a statement Saturday that an area comprising 16 buildings in Yau Tsim Mong will be locked down until all residents have undergone tests. Residents will not be allowed to leave their homes until they have received their test results to prevent cross-infection.

“Persons subject to compulsory testing are required to stay in their premises until all such persons identified in the area have undergone testing and the test results are mostly ascertained,” the government said in a statement.

Hong Kong has previously avoided lockdowns in the city during the pandemic, with leader Carrie Lam stating in July last year that authorities will avoid taking such “extreme measures” unless it had no other choice.

The restrictions, which were announced at 4 a.m. in Hong Kong, are expected to end within 48 hours, the government said.

It appealed to employers to exercise discretion and avoid docking the salary of employees who have been affected by the restrictions and may not be able to go to work.

Hong Kong has seen a total of 9,929 infections in the city, with 168 deaths recorded as of Friday.

Updated : 2021-01-23 10:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane