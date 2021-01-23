Alexa
Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 08:23
DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas-based tour bus heading to the Grand Canyon rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, killing one person and critically injuring two others.

The cause of the wreck around noon Friday was unknown, said Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn't clear if any other vehicle was involved.

In all, there were 48 people on the bus, including the driver. The bus was heading to Grand Canyon West, when it rolled and landed on its side near Dolan Springs, authorities said.

Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park, sits on the Hualapai reservation. It’s best known for the Skywalk, a glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon walls and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.

Of the 42 people on the bus brought to hospital, two were critically injured, seven had less serious injuries and 33 suffered minor injuries, Mortensen said.

In 2009, a tour bus carrying Chinese nationals overturned on U.S. 93 near the Hoover Dam, killing several people and injuring others. The group was returning from a trip to Grand Canyon.

Updated : 2021-01-23 10:09 GMT+08:00

