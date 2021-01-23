Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No charges against Indianapolis police in Black man's death

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 08:09
No charges against Indianapolis police in Black man's death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed against four Indianapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man hours after a fifth officer shot and killed another Black man, prosecutors said Friday.

McHale Rose, 19, was fatally shot May 7 after he called 911 to falsely report a burglary at an apartment on the city’s north side. He was armed with an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle at the time, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a 10-page report on the matter.

“A comprehensive review of the evidence indicates that the actions of the four ... officers do not meet Indiana’s legal standard to support criminal charges,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

Rose had recorded himself live on Instagram holding a rifle and loading the weapon before police arrived.

“The unbiased evidence shows that Mr. Rose shot first and police returned fire in self-defense,” the prosecutor’s office said in its report.

Rose's family was notified of the decision not to file charges, the prosecutor's office said.

Rose’s death occurred hours after police fatally shot Dreasjon “Sean” Reed following a police pursuit. The pursuit was witnessed and the shots were heard by thousands on Facebook Live as Reed streamed on the internet. A grand jury declined to indict the officer involved in that shooting.

Updated : 2021-01-23 10:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane