Levante held 2-2 at home by Valladolid in Spain

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 06:31
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Levante needed Roger Martí's late goal to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Valladolid in the Spanish league on Friday.

The match came alive when Levante’s Dani Gómez scored in the 62nd minute from a pass by Jorge Frutos after the midfielder sped down the left and set up the forward.

Rubén Alcaraz made up for two misses in the first half when he helped rob the ball from Levante’s Mickael Malsa and scored from outside the area to level in the 73rd.

Óscar Plano appeared to have given Valladolid the winning goal five minutes later after a pass by Pablo Hervías.

But Martí dribbled around his marker to open a tight shooting angle. He drove a shot that took a deflection off a defender before finding the net to seal the draw in the 83rd.

Levante moved into 10th place and Valladolid into 15th.

“We generated the scoring chances to take the lead, and then let the three points slip away,” Valladolid midfielder Alcaraz said. “But I recognize the effort and attitude of the team.”

Updated : 2021-01-23 08:41 GMT+08:00

