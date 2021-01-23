Alexa
Torino draws 2-2 at Benevento in Nicola's debut

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 06:14
Simone Zaza of Torino, top, in action with Gianluca Caprari of Benevento during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Torino, at th...
Torino coach Davide Nicola walks on the pitch prior to the Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Torino, at the Ciro Vigorito Stdium in Benevento...

Simone Zaza of Torino, top, in action with Gianluca Caprari of Benevento during their Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Torino, at th...

Torino coach Davide Nicola walks on the pitch prior to the Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Torino, at the Ciro Vigorito Stdium in Benevento...

ROME (AP) — Simone Zaza scored twice to rescue a 2-2 draw for relegation-threatened Torino at Benevento in coach Davide Nicola’s debut on Friday in Serie A.

Nicolas Viola’s first-half penalty and a deflected shot from Gianluca Lapadula early in the second half had put Benevento ahead by two goals.

But Zaza responded with a header two minutes after Lapadula’s goal and then equalized in stoppage time by redirecting a throughball with one touch.

Nicola replaced the fired Marco Giampaolo on Tuesday.

Torino stayed in the relegation zone while Benevento remained 11th.

