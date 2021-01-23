Alexa
Florida adds assistant coach Montinar to revamped secondary

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 05:45
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen filled an open spot on his staff Friday by hiring former South Florida assistant Jules Montinar to work with defensive backs.

Montinar is scheduled to officially begin his new job Monday. He joins former Auburn assistant Wesley McGriff in the Gators' revamped secondary. Mullen fired Ron English and Torrian Gray the day after the Cotton Bowl, a 55-20 loss in which the Sooners racked up a whopping 684 yards. It was the most any team has ever gained against Florida.

No. 10 Florida allowed 30.8 points a game in 2020. It was the program's most since giving up 41.2 over six games in 1917. The team's secondary was a constant issue.

A Florida native, Montinar spent one season at USF after working as defensive quality control assistant at Georgia under coach Kirby Smart. Montinar also served as USF’s recruiting coordinator.

Prior to his time in Athens, Montinar spent three seasons as cornerbacks coach at Texas State (2016-18). His previous stops include James Madison (2014-15), Alabama (2012-13), Purdue (2011) and Eastern Kentucky (2008-09), his alma mater.

___

Updated : 2021-01-23 07:08 GMT+08:00

