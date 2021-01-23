Alexa
IBM, Carnival fall; SVB Financial, Verra Mobility rise

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 05:24
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $54.59 to $744.08.

The maker of robotic surgical systems faces continued pressure on procedure growth because of the virus pandemic.

PPG Industries Inc., down $5.71 to $137.82.

The paint and coatings maker warned investors about uncertainty over a recovery in demand.

SVB Financial Group, up $24.56 to $480.15.

The financial services firm blew away Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Verra Mobility Corp., up 50 cents to $13.51.

The transportation technology company is buying Redflex Holdings.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc., down $1.00 to $45.21.

The restaurant chain’s fourth-quarter financial update disappointed Wall Street.

Carnival Corp., down 52 cents to $20.22.

The cruise line extended its suspension of U.S. operations through April and cancelled operations in Australia through most of May.

Huntington Bancshares Inc., down 67 cents to $13.84.

The regional bank holding company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

International Business Machines Corp., down $13.04 to $118.61.

The technology and consulting company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Updated : 2021-01-23 07:07 GMT+08:00

