Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/23 04:33
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 86 cents to $52.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 69 cents to $55.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was little changed at $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.58 a gallon. February natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $9.70 to $1,856.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $25.56 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.83 Japanese yen from 103.52 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2160.

Updated : 2021-01-23 07:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane