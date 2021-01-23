Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vita Vea in, Antonio Brown out for Bucs in NFC title game

By  Associated Press
2021/01/23 03:26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) scores a touchdown against Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) during the firs...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) scores a touchdown against Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) during the firs...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game, activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list.

The third-year pro, one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL, has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. He resumed practicing with the team this week and will be available this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle appeared in five games during the regular season. He has started 29 of 34 games he’s appeared in since entering the league as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Coach Bruce Arians also said Friday that receiver Antonio Brown, who had been day-to-day with a knee injury, will not play in the NFC title game.

Brown was hurt during last week’s divisional playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-23 05:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry