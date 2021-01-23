Vita Vea in, Antonio Brown out for Bucs in NFC title game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) scores a touchdown against Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) during the firs... Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) scores a touchdown against Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game, activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list.

The third-year pro, one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL, has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. He resumed practicing with the team this week and will be available this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle appeared in five games during the regular season. He has started 29 of 34 games he’s appeared in since entering the league as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Coach Bruce Arians also said Friday that receiver Antonio Brown, who had been day-to-day with a knee injury, will not play in the NFC title game.

Brown was hurt during last week’s divisional playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints.

