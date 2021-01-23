Alexa
Canada thinking of quarantining travelers in hotels

By ROB GILLIES , Associated Pres, Associated Press
2021/01/23 02:38
Canada thinking of quarantining travelers in hotels

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Friday his government could impose stricter restrictions on travelers at any moment in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the coronavirus — possibly making it mandatory to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.

Trudeau said at a news conference that such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad.

“No one should be taking a vacation abroad right now. If you’ve still got one planned, cancel it. And don’t book a trip for spring break,” Trudeau said.

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and to present a negative COVID-19 tet taken within three days before arrival. The suggested measure would require isolating at a hotel rather than at home.

Recent variants of the virus that emerged in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil seem to spread more easily and scientists say that will lead to more cases, deaths and hospitalizations. They are also concerned about any potential ability to eventually reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

Updated : 2021-01-23 04:05 GMT+08:00

