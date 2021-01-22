Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22
Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18
Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-01-23 01:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry