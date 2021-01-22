Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 21

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 1 .34
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 1.32
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 1.50
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 119 3 1.51
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 3 181 5 1.66
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 1.88
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 1.99
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 2 120 4 2.00
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 179 6 2.01
Jake Allen Montreal 2 119 4 2.02
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 2.02
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 6 2.02
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 2.03
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 1 57 2 2.11
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 188 7 2.23
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 7 2.27

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 3 181 3 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 3 0 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 5 296 2 3 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 4 239 2 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 4 225 2 1 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 4 212 2 1 1
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 2 0 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 188 2 1 0
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 2 1 0
Braden Holtby Vancouver 3 184 2 1 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 2 0 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 179 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 2 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 3 175 2 1 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 3 173 2 0 0
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 2 120 2 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 2 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 2 119 2 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 119 2 0 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 2 0 0

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 1 81 .988 3 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 53 .964 1 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 120 3 71 .959 2 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 3 181 5 80 .941 3 0 0
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 6 89 .937 1 1 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 6 87 .935 2 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 64 2 29 .935 0 0 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 3 179 7 101 .935 1 1 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 179 6 86 .935 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 119 3 42 .933 2 0 0
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 28 .933 1 0 0
Thomas Greiss Detroit 2 115 5 66 .930 0 2 0
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 2 120 4 51 .927 2 0 0
Robin Lehner Vegas 2 119 4 50 .926 2 0 0
Cam Talbot Minnesota 3 185 7 87 .926 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 6 72 .923 2 1 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 4 225 10 105 .913 2 1 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 31 .912 1 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 1 59 3 31 .912 1 0 0

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 2 3 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 3 181 1 2 0 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 1 2 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 3 177 1 1 1 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 2 100 1 1 1 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-01-23 01:05 GMT+08:00

