Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Mark Stone Vegas 4 2 5 7 6 0 0 0 2 8 25.0
Jeff Petry Montreal 5 2 5 7 7 0 1 0 0 14 14.3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 4 2 5 7 1 0 2 0 0 16 12.5
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 5 2 5 7 4 0 0 0 0 12 16.7
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 4 3 4 7 3 2 2 0 0 10 30.0
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 5 5 2 7 5 0 1 1 0 18 27.8
Bo Horvat Vancouver 6 5 2 7 -2 0 3 0 0 19 26.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 4 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 11 0.0
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 6 0 6 6 -6 4 0 0 0 19 0.0
Jack Eichel Buffalo 4 0 6 6 -1 0 0 0 0 11 0.0
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 5 1 5 6 3 4 0 0 0 5 20.0
Taylor Hall Buffalo 4 1 5 6 -1 0 1 0 0 10 10.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 5 1 5 6 3 0 1 0 1 15 6.7
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 3 2 4 6 4 0 1 0 0 12 16.7
Jack Hughes New Jersey 4 2 4 6 3 0 0 0 0 7 28.6
John Tavares Toronto 5 3 3 6 1 2 3 0 0 18 16.7
Connor McDavid Edmonton 5 3 3 6 -1 6 1 0 1 21 14.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 5 3 3 6 1 6 0 0 1 8 37.5
Tomas Hertl San Jose 4 3 3 6 -3 2 2 0 0 8 37.5
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 5 4 2 6 3 0 1 0 1 11 36.4

Updated : 2021-01-23 01:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Covid-positive woman visits McDonalds in northern Taiwan
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
Taiwan represented at US presidential inauguration for 1st time since 1979
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Taiwan deploys chemical warfare troops to disinfect Taoyuan
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics quarantines 10 after visit by Covid-positive Dane
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry