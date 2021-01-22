Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/22 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16 3-1-0 0-0-1 3-1-1
N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0
Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 0-0-0 2-0-2 2-0-2
New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11 1-0-1 1-1-0 2-1-1
Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9 1-0-0 1-1-1 2-1-1
Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 2-2-0 0-0-0 2-2-0
Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16 0-0-1 1-2-1 1-2-2
Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 0-0-0 0-3-1 0-3-1
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 4-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0
Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 0-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 1-0-1 1-1-0 2-1-1
Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 14 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0
Los Angeles 4 1 1 2 4 12 13 1-1-2 0-0-0 1-1-2
San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 0-0-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-2-1
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16 1-0-1 0-2-0 1-2-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Montreal 5 3 0 2 8 24 16 0-0-0 3-0-2 3-0-2
Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 1-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-2-0
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 2-0-0 0-0-1 2-0-1
Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 1-3-0 1-0-0 2-3-0
Vancouver 6 2 4 0 4 18 28 1-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0
Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14 1-2-1 0-0-0 1-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, OT

Boston 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Los Angeles 4, Colorado 2

Montreal 7, Vancouver 3

Florida at Carolina, ppd

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-23 01:04 GMT+08:00

