All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|19
|16
|3-1-0
|0-0-1
|3-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|9
|6
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|Washington
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|15
|14
|0-0-0
|2-0-2
|2-0-2
|New Jersey
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|11
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|2-1-1
|Boston
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|9
|1-0-0
|1-1-1
|2-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|18
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|12
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|5
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|7
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|10
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|Columbus
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|10
|16
|0-0-1
|1-2-1
|1-2-2
|Chicago
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|20
|0-0-0
|0-3-1
|0-3-1
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|4-0-0
|0-0-0
|4-0-0
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|9
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|15
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|2-1-1
|Colorado
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|10
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|12
|13
|1-1-2
|0-0-0
|1-1-2
|San Jose
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|14
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6
|10
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|1-2-1
|Arizona
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|16
|1-0-1
|0-2-0
|1-2-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Montreal
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|24
|16
|0-0-0
|3-0-2
|3-0-2
|Winnipeg
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|10
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Toronto
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|15
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-2-0
|Calgary
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|6
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|2-0-1
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|13
|16
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-3-0
|Vancouver
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|18
|28
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|Ottawa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|14
|1-2-1
|0-0-0
|1-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, OT
Boston 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Los Angeles 4, Colorado 2
Montreal 7, Vancouver 3
Florida at Carolina, ppd
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, ppd
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.